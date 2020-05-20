UrduPoint.com
Over 30,000 Litres Of Fuel From ENOC Link To Support Nationwide Disinfection Drive

Muhammad Irfan 11 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:30 PM

Over 30,000 litres of fuel from ENOC Link to support nationwide disinfection drive

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) ENOC Link, ENOC’s digital fuel delivery arm, has supported Dubai Municipality’s nation-wide disinfection drive by supplying more than 30,000 litres of fuel to undertake various sanitisation measures in Dubai.

ENOC Link has been supporting the nation-wide disinfection drive since 31st March. Dedicated delivery trucks fuelled 140 vehicles and 62 critical equipment of Dubai Municipality with free petrol and diesel, the company said on Wednesday.

It also dedicated two diesel and one petrol truck, which were located at the Dubai Municipality’s headquarters and efficiently served all of Dubai Municipality vehicles and equipment without delay and on the spot. ENOC later dedicated an additional petrol and diesel fuel truck each.

This contributed to saving more than 152 hours of the disinfection fleet’s time that would have otherwise been needed for fuelling, including transport to service stations.

ENOC Link’s uninterrupted support enabled Dubai Municipality to enhance the efficiency of its operations.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said, "At ENOC Group, our Primary aim is to support the national goals of Dubai and the UAE Government. ENOC Link has been designed to provide convenient, digital technology-enabled fuelling services for organisations operating across all industrial sectors. This initiative underpins our commitment to supporting the UAE government in fighting this pandemic and in its work towards improving safety and work efficiency."

More than 20,000 litres of petrol and 8,000 litres of diesel have been used for Dubai Municipality’s vehicles for its equipment including 62 generators and disinfection equipment.

