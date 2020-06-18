Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 precautionary measures in workplaces

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2020) DUBAI, 17th June 2020 (WAM) - In preparation for the gradual return of employees of the federal government to their offices, and their workplaces, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, FAHR, has conducted four virtual workshops to introduce the Guidelines for Office and Workplace Environment during Emergency Conditions to the employees in federal government departments.

Aysha Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of HR Policy at FAHR, said that over 33,000 attended the workshops, and were briefed on the key safety and health measures in offices and workplaces, using the live internet streaming technology.

She added that the guidelines are perceived as a key reference for federal ministries and authorities, and are based on best practices in cases of health crises, and on occupational health and safety requirements across the workplaces.

Al Suwaidi urged the federal government employees to read and implement the guidelines, which can be downloaded in Arabic and English from FAHR's website: www.fahr.gov.ae.