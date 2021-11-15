UrduPoint.com

Over 3.5 Million Visits To Expo 2020 Dubai Up To Mid-November

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 12:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai has announced its latest visitor numbers, with an incredible 3,578,653 individual visits achieved by November’s half-way point, only six weeks into Expo’s six-month run.

Virtual visitation also rose to 15.7 million since 1st October.

The announcement comes after a packed weekend at the site, with stellar music, sport and cultural performances taking place.

And more is on the way. Expo’s fourth Theme Week, with debates and panel discussions centred around Tolerance and Inclusivity, got under way on Sunday, and will feature talent and performances from a range of cultures and backgrounds.

The highlight is Expo’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra, which will perform music from world cinema and tv on International Day for Tolerance on 16th November, and take to the stage again on World Children’s Day on 20th November in a show that will encourage children to explore, thrive and connect with musical pieces they know and love, such as classics from Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until 31st March 2022, inviting the world to join a celebration of unity, opportunity, creativity and sustainability that will help to shape a better, brighter future for everyone.

