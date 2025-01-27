Over 350 UNICEF Aid Trucks Entered Gaza Strip In First Of Ceasefire
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 11:45 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) UNICEF has accelerated the distribution of supplies and services to children in the Gaza Strip, with more than 350 trucks entering in the first week of the long-awaited ceasefire.
The trucks, filled with water, hygiene kits, malnutrition treatments, warm clothes, tarpaulins and other critical humanitarian aid, have been entering from crossing points at both the north and south of the Gaza Strip and being distributed with partners to families in need, according to a UNICEF statement released today.
More than 2 million people in the Gaza Strip, half of them children, face devastating shortages of basic necessities, including safe water and sanitation, food, and medical care.
The damage to infrastructure is extensive, leaving many schools, hospitals, and homes destroyed.
“Our teams are working around the clock to scale up desperately needed humanitarian assistance, especially in areas not reached before the ceasefire due to operational challenges or restrictions,” said UNICEF Executive Director, Catherine Russell. “UNICEF teams continue to encounter children in desperate need. The ceasefire has provided some relief, but families are returning to areas that have been completely destroyed. Physical and emotional scars run deep.”
