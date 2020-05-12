UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 38,000 Coronavirus Death In UK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:30 PM

Over 38,000 coronavirus death in UK

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2020) The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll topped 38,000 as of early May, by far the worst yet reported in Europe, Reuters reported.

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics for England and Wales brought the United Kingdom's official death toll to 38,289 as of May 3 -- up nearly 6,000 in the space of a week, according to a Reuters tally of death registrations data.

While different ways of counting make comparisons with other countries difficult, the figure confirmed Britain was among those hit worst by a pandemic that has killed more than 285,000 worldwide.

The data came a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a gradual plan to get Britain back to work, including advice on wearing home-made face coverings -- though his attempt to lift the coronavirus lockdown prompted confusion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Wales United Kingdom May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Archbishop of Canterbury to join prayer for &#039; ..

6 minutes ago

UAE conducts over 32,000 additional COVID-19 tests ..

6 minutes ago

Lockdown will be re-imposed if people continue to ..

10 minutes ago

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Ini ..

4 minutes ago

Dozens dead as mothers, infants and mourners targe ..

3 minutes ago

D I Khan's DC for more COVID-19 results in minimum ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.