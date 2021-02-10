UrduPoint.com
Over 4 Million Coronavirus Cases In Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 01:45 PM

Over 4 million coronavirus cases in Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2021) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Russia crossed the 4 million mark on Wednesday after officials recorded 14,494 new cases.

That brought the total number of coronavirus infections in Russia since the start of the pandemic to 4,012,710.

The official death toll now stands at 78,134 after 536 people died in the past 24 hours.

More Stories From Middle East

