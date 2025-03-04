Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) The third edition of the Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, kicked off on Monday with more than 2,000 employees from over 45 government entities participating. The championship runs until 19th March.

This year’s competition features 11 sports, including football, shooting, padel, fitness, volleyball, table tennis, basketball, chess, and badminton. Events are being held at Abu Dhabi cricket Sports Hub and Al Forsan International Sports Resort, with running races taking place at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba and cycling competitions at the Al Wathba Cycle Track.

Held during Ramadan, the championship is part of an employee engagement and well-being programme designed to foster positivity, strengthen professional relationships, and support personal and professional development.

It also promotes physical health, mental clarity, and overall well-being in a competitive and team-oriented environment.

Government employees will compete for total prize money exceeding AED1.3 million, with all events taking place in the evening from 9:00 pm.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said this year’s championship builds on the success of previous editions by encouraging employees to adopt a healthy lifestyle that balances physical, mental, and social well-being.

He highlighted the event’s role in strengthening workplace connections and motivating participants to integrate sports into their daily lives, contributing to a healthier and more sustainable future.