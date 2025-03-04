Open Menu

Over 40 Entities Compete In Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 03:15 PM

Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) The third edition of the Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, kicked off on Monday with more than 2,000 employees from over 45 government entities participating. The championship runs until 19th March.

This year’s competition features 11 sports, including football, shooting, padel, fitness, volleyball, table tennis, basketball, chess, and badminton. Events are being held at Abu Dhabi cricket Sports Hub and Al Forsan International Sports Resort, with running races taking place at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba and cycling competitions at the Al Wathba Cycle Track.

Held during Ramadan, the championship is part of an employee engagement and well-being programme designed to foster positivity, strengthen professional relationships, and support personal and professional development.

It also promotes physical health, mental clarity, and overall well-being in a competitive and team-oriented environment.

Government employees will compete for total prize money exceeding AED1.3 million, with all events taking place in the evening from 9:00 pm.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said this year’s championship builds on the success of previous editions by encouraging employees to adopt a healthy lifestyle that balances physical, mental, and social well-being.

He highlighted the event’s role in strengthening workplace connections and motivating participants to integrate sports into their daily lives, contributing to a healthier and more sustainable future.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Tennis Sports Cycling Badminton Abu Dhabi Hub Money March Event All From Government Million Ramadan Employment

Recent Stories

Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government G ..

Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship

13 minutes ago
 Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it i ..

Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'

28 minutes ago
 Buimerc Corporation Ltd. contributes AED20mln endo ..

Buimerc Corporation Ltd. contributes AED20mln endowment building in Dubai to Fat ..

29 minutes ago
 Salik reports AED2.3bln of revenue in 2024

Salik reports AED2.3bln of revenue in 2024

43 minutes ago
 Borouge updates investors on proposed creation of ..

Borouge updates investors on proposed creation of $60bln global petrochemical ch ..

44 minutes ago
 EAD explores waste recycling, water management, na ..

EAD explores waste recycling, water management, nature-based solutions in Singap ..

1 hour ago
US President Donald Trump halts all military aid t ..

US President Donald Trump halts all military aid to Ukraine

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia opt to bat fi ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia opt to bat first against India in first sem ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Senegal officially kick-off 2026 UN Water Con ..

UAE, Senegal officially kick-off 2026 UN Water Conference multilateral process

2 hours ago
 Speakers highlight women empowerment at LCWU

Speakers highlight women empowerment at LCWU

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold: A Game- ..

Infinix Unveils ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold: A Game-Changing Foldable Concept

2 hours ago
 Karachi reports over 10,000 street crimes in first ..

Karachi reports over 10,000 street crimes in first two months of 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East