UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 4,000 New Coronavirus Cases In Russia, 44 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

Over 4,000 new coronavirus cases in Russia, 44 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Russia's coronavirus crisis centre announced on Monday 4,268 new coronavirus infections over the past day, bringing the tally to 47,121, Russian news agency, TASS, reported.

The centre said that 44 new patients have died of coronavirus, bringing the total to 405.

Russia has registered a rise in coronavirus cases to 47,121 (+10 percent) in 85 regions. Over the past day, 155 people have been discharged after recovering and 3,446 over the entire period. A total of 1,935 (45.3 percent) new coronavirus cases are asymptomatic.

Related Topics

Russia Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia explore boosting cooperation

1 minute ago

PBIF demands stimulus for all sectors: Mian Zahid ..

26 minutes ago

Kulachi police arrest six gamblers

17 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) confiscates thre ..

18 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) issues po ..

18 minutes ago

Iran's COVID-19 cases reach 83,505

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.