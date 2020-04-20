Over 4,000 new coronavirus cases in Russia, 44 deaths

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Russia's coronavirus crisis centre announced on Monday 4,268 new coronavirus infections over the past day, bringing the tally to 47,121, Russian news agency, TASS, reported.

The centre said that 44 new patients have died of coronavirus, bringing the total to 405.

Russia has registered a rise in coronavirus cases to 47,121 (+10 percent) in 85 regions. Over the past day, 155 people have been discharged after recovering and 3,446 over the entire period. A total of 1,935 (45.3 percent) new coronavirus cases are asymptomatic.