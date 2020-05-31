UrduPoint.com
Over 400,000 Coronavirus Cases In Russia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 06:15 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) The anti-coronavirus crisis centre registered on Sunday 9,268 new coronavirus cases in the past day, taking the total case tally in the country to 405,843, Russian news agency, TASS, reported.

For the first time since 23rd May, the daily number of coronavirus cases surpassed 9,000. The daily growth rate reached 2.3 percent.

The number of coronavirus fatalities in Russia rose by 138 in the past day, reaching 4,693.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients grew by 4,414 in the past day to 171,883. The daily number of recoveries was the lowest since 18th May.

More Stories From Middle East

