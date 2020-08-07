Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2020) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, announced that more than 400,000 residential customers are enrolled in the ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ since its launch in October 2018 and until the end of July 2020.

These positive results stem from DEWA’s efforts to promote conservation among different customer segments, especially the residential sector, and help them adopt a sustainable lifestyle innovatively and effectively. ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ has proved to be highly efficient in assisting customers with an integrated conservation plan to significantly reduce their water, electricity consumption and carbon footprint.

The ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’ is part of the Smart Living initiative to raise awareness and help customers manage their high-usage of electricity and water, without the need to contact DEWA. This enhances their experience and reduces demand on the ‘Verification of Electricity/Water Consumption’ service.

"We work in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve sustainable development in all aspects, and the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050.

We strive to enhance consumer behaviour, in line with the Demand Side Management Strategy to reduce the demand for electricity and water by 30 per cent in 2030," said Al Tayer.

Customers can use the many benefits and technical features offered by ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’. This is through logging in to their DEWA accounts on the website or smart app, updating the consumption patterns to utilise the possibility of preparing a personal conservation plan and comparing their households with similar highly efficient homes in the same area, as well as getting tailored conservation tips based on each customer’s consumption.

The programme has several main features, including a comparison dashboard of similar homes in the region, and other similar highly efficient homes, providing customers with a monthly consumption report, and awareness tips. DEWA interacts with its users through its website, smart app, email and text messages.