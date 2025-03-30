Open Menu

Over 4.1 Million Gather At Grand Mosque On 29th Night Of Ramadan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 12:15 AM

Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th night of Ramadan

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) The Grand Mosque in Makkah welcomed more than 4.1 million worshippers and Umrah pilgrims on the 29th night of Ramadan — one of the most spiritually significant nights of the holy month, during which the Qur’an completion (Khatm Al-Qur’an) prayers were held.

Saudi Gazette quoted Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, as saying that over 3.4 million worshippers gathered for Isha and Taraweeh prayers that night, while more than 646,600 performed Umrah.

In addition, around 28,200 people benefited from mobility carts, 135,600 used location guidance services, and more than 42,000 bottles of Zamzam water and 702,000 iftar meals were distributed.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque mobilised all its resources and personnel in coordination with relevant authorities. Measures were taken to guide crowds into designated prayer areas and manage the flow of worshippers, including elderly individuals and those with disabilities.

Related Topics

Hajj Water Guide Makkah Prayer Mosque All From Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam' ..

RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

2 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed b ..

UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of M ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro

3 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

3 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers c ..

Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..

3 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque

4 minutes ago
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rule ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

4 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders

4 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Isl ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr

4 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

4 minutes ago
 Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th ni ..

Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th night of Ramadan

5 minutes ago
 BREAKING: Sunday first day of Eid Al-Fitr in UAE: ..

BREAKING: Sunday first day of Eid Al-Fitr in UAE: Presidential Court

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East