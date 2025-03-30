Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th night of Ramadan

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) The Grand Mosque in Makkah welcomed more than 4.1 million worshippers and Umrah pilgrims on the 29th night of Ramadan — one of the most spiritually significant nights of the holy month, during which the Qur’an completion (Khatm Al-Qur’an) prayers were held.

Saudi Gazette quoted Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, as saying that over 3.4 million worshippers gathered for Isha and Taraweeh prayers that night, while more than 646,600 performed Umrah.

In addition, around 28,200 people benefited from mobility carts, 135,600 used location guidance services, and more than 42,000 bottles of Zamzam water and 702,000 iftar meals were distributed.

The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque mobilised all its resources and personnel in coordination with relevant authorities. Measures were taken to guide crowds into designated prayer areas and manage the flow of worshippers, including elderly individuals and those with disabilities.