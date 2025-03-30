Over 4.1 Million Gather At Grand Mosque On 29th Night Of Ramadan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2025 | 12:15 AM
MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) The Grand Mosque in Makkah welcomed more than 4.1 million worshippers and Umrah pilgrims on the 29th night of Ramadan — one of the most spiritually significant nights of the holy month, during which the Qur’an completion (Khatm Al-Qur’an) prayers were held.
Saudi Gazette quoted Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, as saying that over 3.4 million worshippers gathered for Isha and Taraweeh prayers that night, while more than 646,600 performed Umrah.
In addition, around 28,200 people benefited from mobility carts, 135,600 used location guidance services, and more than 42,000 bottles of Zamzam water and 702,000 iftar meals were distributed.
The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque mobilised all its resources and personnel in coordination with relevant authorities. Measures were taken to guide crowds into designated prayer areas and manage the flow of worshippers, including elderly individuals and those with disabilities.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..
Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th night of Ramadan
BREAKING: Sunday first day of Eid Al-Fitr in UAE: Presidential Court
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations2 minutes ago
-
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla2 minutes ago
-
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque2 minutes ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro3 minutes ago
-
‘Ghaitah Al Ain 2025’ Festival begins tomorrow in celebration of Eid Al-Fitr3 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr3 minutes ago
-
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs on Eid Al-Fitr3 minutes ago
-
India rushes first responder relief to earthquake-hit Myanmar3 minutes ago
-
India expands strategic partnerships in the Gulf3 minutes ago
-
New dialysis centre opens in Abu Dhabi to provide free lifesaving care3 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque4 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr4 minutes ago