Over 45 Fireworks Shows To Light Up Dubai For New Year's Eve 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2024 | 10:32 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) As the New Year 2025 celebrations approach, the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) in Dubai announced its intensive preparations to organise and supervise spectacular fireworks displays that will light up the sky across different locations in Dubai.

This is part of the Agency’s efforts to provide a safe and enjoyable celebratory experience for all residents and visitors to Dubai, while ensuring the highest standards of safety and security at all locations.

Dubai is set to launch more than 45 fireworks shows at 36 strategic locations throughout New Year's Eve, covering some of the city's most iconic tourist, hotel, and commercial areas.

The event aims to cater to the diverse needs of visitors from all nationalities.

SIRA urged the public to adhere to the following safety guidelines before, during, and after the fireworks displays: Adhere to Safety Procedures; Do Not Enter Restricted Areas; Maintain Safe Distances.

SIRA emphasized that the collaboration of security agencies and strategic partners in this major event is an integral part of the success of these celebrations, ensuring the event proceeds safely and efficiently. This partnership guarantees the provision of all necessary measures to protect the security and safety of the public and ensure their comfort during the fireworks shows.

