BENGALURU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) India reported on Monday 46,148 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 30.27 million, while total fatalities are at 396,730, the data showed. India's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 979 overnight.