Over 500 Dubai businesses benefit from Dubai Economy, Zoho partnership

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) The Business Registration and Licensing, BRL, sector of Dubai Economy announced that more than 500 businesses in Dubai have benefited from its partnership programme with Zoho, as registered companies can now run their sales, support, finance, IT, and other business functions using the Zoho One suite of apps.

Dubai Economy and Zoho signed a Memorandum of Understanding in October 2020 to make enterprise-level technology available and affordable for all businesses in the emirate to support them in their digital transformation. With this agreement, local businesses which are registered with Dubai Economy can gain a year’s free access to Zoho One, a unified cloud-based suite of over 45 applications, which seamlessly connects the diverse functions of a business.

"We are happy to see businesses in Dubai adopting the technology offered by Zoho to digitise their business operations. We see this as a positive step towards creating a competitive knowledge economy in Dubai. By lowering the entry-barrier businesses face when adopting technology, we help in creating an ecosystem that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship in the country," said Omar Al Mehairi, Director of Development and Follow-up Division in the BRL sector of Dubai Economy.

"Regional empowerment and holistic prosperity are at the heart of everything we do," said Hyther Nizam, President for MEA at Zoho Corporation.

"It is heartening to know we are helping businesses digitise their operations to effectively engage with their clients and run both their front-office and back-office operations, irrespective of where they are. Our conviction that local community upliftment is the way forward has been strengthened this year, and we hope to actively contribute to UAE's technology advancement initiatives."

Zoho, a global technology company offering the most extensive suite of business software applications in the industry is currently exhibiting in GITEX Technology Week at stand H7-B22.

In March 2020, Zoho moved its MEA headquarters to a bigger office in Dubai internet City. Zoho One is an all-in-one solution, which is customisable, extendable and integratable, making it the "Operating System for Business". It can be customised with powerful service options and grows to fit each business' needs and goals, leading to a shorter time-to-value and overall success.