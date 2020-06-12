UrduPoint.com
Over 500 New Coronavirus Cases In Kuwait, Six Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:00 PM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Health announced on Friday 520 new infections of the coronavirus, COVID-19, raising the total to 34,952. Deaths reached 285 with the addition of six fatalities.

Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted official spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad, as saying in a press conference that currently, there are 172 patients receiving treatment at intensive care wards.

Meanwhile, the health authorities conducted 2,985 swabs, in past 24 hours, raising whole count of such tests to 330,129, Dr. Al-Sanad added.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 911 people from the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 25,048.

