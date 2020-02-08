UrduPoint.com
Over 500 physicians are currently training across SEHA’s hospitals

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2020) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, reiterated its commitment to attracting Emirati talent to the healthcare industry and training them to become future pioneers in further developing the medical market, across clinical and managerial roles.

Dr. Ali Al Obaidli, Group Chief Academic Affairs Officer and Chairman of AI Committee at SEHA, said, "The healthcare sector is one of the most important industries and demands the highest calibre of talent and expertise to take care of the community. As the leadership continues to invest in the growth of the industry, it is imperative that young Emiratis are able to grow their careers in this sector. For this reason, SEHA is committed to attracting fresh graduates and developing them, providing them with opportunities to work and learn in its network’s hospitals and clinics."

SEHA’s extensive list of training programmes include residency and fellowship, and it is one of the largest healthcare systems in the region accredited in providing specialised training programmes by the Arab board, the American Accreditation Council of Medical Specialties and the Jordanian Board.

In its efforts to develop the talents of medical school graduates, SEHA has partnerships with Khalifa University, United Arab Emirates University, UAEU, and Higher Colleges of Technology, HCT.

Physicians accepted into SEHA’s residency programme are evaluated on a rigorous set of requirements that match international standards.

They are assessed on a regular basis to ensure alignment to students undertaking similar courses internationally, which allows students to study abroad and develop their skills in a specialised field, to later return and bring the expertise learned abroad to SEHA and its patients.

To-date, SEHA has 573 trainees in 26 residency programmes and nine fellowship programmes and is continuously exploring opportunities to expand the educational programmes available.

The UAE dental programme that SEHA provides is the first-of-its-kind in the UAE accredited by the Jordanian Dental Council which covers paediatric dentistry, orthodontics and dental prosthetics.

SEHA provides another first-of-its-kind programme in the UAE for clinical pharmacy, accredited by the American Society of Health System Pharmacists, which offers trainees the opportunity to internationally train. In 2017, 13 pharmacists took part in the study-abroad programme, 31 in 2018 and 46 in 2019, with 112 graduates to-date. Graduates have all secured roles in their fields, which has boosted the Emiratization percentage in pharmacy.

SEHA is now exploring new accreditations by the likes of the Royal College of Physicians in Canada, the Australian Dental Council and others.

