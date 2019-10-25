UrduPoint.com
Over 500 Publishing Professionals To Share Expertise At 9th Publishers Conference

Fri 25th October 2019

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2019) The Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, has announced the 9th Publishers Conference to be held from 27th to 29th October, 2019, ahead of the official opening of the 38th Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF, on 30th October.

The expanded three-day event will host eight panel discussions on the challenges and opportunities facing the publishing sector in the region and around the world.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, will inaugurate the three-day conference being held at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce. More than 500 publishing professionals are expected at this event.

The first day of the conference will feature a discussion titled "Global Publishing: What’s next for this growing industry?" with a host of publishing professionals from around the world speaking on the new trends and emerging markets that are shaping the growing global publishing industry. The second session titled "Taking Arabic titles global: How to do business with Arab publishers", will offer a guide on striking successful business deals, including tips on how to apply for the SIBF Translation Grant, a US$300,000 fund available exclusively to participants at the conference.

Day Two will begin with a discussion titled "Arab Authors in conversation". The second session, titled "Publishers’ digital strategy: New ways of storytelling", will focus on how the digital revolution is affecting publishers’ business strategies. The day’s activities will conclude with a session on "Freedom to publish: Mighty oaks from little acorns", which will discuss the Arab world’s evolving relationship with the written word across media.

The opening speech will be delivered by Hugo Setzer, President, International Publishers Association, on the last day of the conference on 29th October, followed by keynote addresses by Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, CEO, Dubai Cares, and Samuel Kolawole, Chair, African Publishers Network, Nigeria. The activities on the last day of the conference will be held in collaboration with IPA and the African Publishers Network, APNET, and will focus on the African publishing market.

The first session, titled "Catalysing publishing innovation: Old problems, new solutions", will focus on the African Publishing Innovation Challenge Fund and the solutions that have been shortlisted by the fund. The lack of intra-African cooperation to support the publishing industry in the continent will be the subject of the second session, titled "Connecting African publishing ecosystems". The third session, titled "Transforming African libraries", will complete the focus on the African publishing scene.

The conference will end with a speech by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Vice President, International Publishers Association.

One of the main features of the Publishers Conference will be the hugely popular Matchmaking sessions, where publishers and professionals in the publishing industry will meet to discuss buying and selling of rights and strike new deals. This is meant for international publishing rights professionals who have a catalogue of translation rights to buy or sell, with an interest in doing business in the Arab market. The matchmaking programme will follow the panel discussions on all three days.

