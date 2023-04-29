Over 500 wrestlers participate in 21st Asian Arm Wrestling Championship in Ajman

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2023) AJMAN, 29th April, 2023 (WAM) – Over 500 athletes from 16 Asian countries gathered today in Ajman for the 21st Asian Arm Wrestling Championship.

Running until 3rd May, the event is being orgnised by the Emirates Body Building and Fitness Federation Under the auspices of Asian Arm Wrestling Federation (AAF) and includes the 20th Asia Para-Armwrestling Championship.

Karim Al Andary, President of Arab Arm Wrestling Federation, Faisla Al Zaabi, President of Asian Arm Wrestling Federation,

and the game supervisor, along with a number of Asian wrestling stars, attended the opening ceremony.