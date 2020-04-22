UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 5,000 New Coronavirus Cases In Russia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:15 PM

Over 5,000 new coronavirus cases in Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis centre on Wednesday said that the number of coronavirus cases rose by 5,236 over the past day to nearly 58,000 in all regions, Russian news Agency, TASS, reported.

The centre said that 57 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally 513.

"Russia has registered a rise in the coronavirus infection cases to 57,999 (+9.9 percent) in 85 regions. Some 420 people have been discharged over the past day and 4,420 over the entire period," the crisis centre reported.

Some 43.3 percent of new coronavirus cases (2,275) are asymptomatic.

Related Topics

Russia Died All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Experts Maintain Constant Contact With Chi ..

11 minutes ago

Germany to start first clinical tests on coronavir ..

11 minutes ago

Kremlin Warns Against Groundless Accusations Over ..

11 minutes ago

Iraqi Oil Minister Says Additional Measures May Be ..

11 minutes ago

Tunisia, Libya agree on export mechanism amid vir ..

22 minutes ago

Watchdog Slams Police Brutality in Kenya During CO ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.