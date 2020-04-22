Over 5,000 new coronavirus cases in Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis centre on Wednesday said that the number of coronavirus cases rose by 5,236 over the past day to nearly 58,000 in all regions, Russian news Agency, TASS, reported.

The centre said that 57 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally 513.

"Russia has registered a rise in the coronavirus infection cases to 57,999 (+9.9 percent) in 85 regions. Some 420 people have been discharged over the past day and 4,420 over the entire period," the crisis centre reported.

Some 43.3 percent of new coronavirus cases (2,275) are asymptomatic.