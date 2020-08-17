UrduPoint.com
Over 50,000 Coronavirus Deaths In India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 10:30 AM

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) India's death toll from the new coronavirus surpassed 50,000 on Monday, as infection numbers surged and total cases were nearly at 2.65 million, Reuters reported.

The country reported a daily jump of 57,981 infections, taking the total to nearly 2.65 million, third only behind the United States and Brazil. The death toll jumped by 941, taking the total to 50,921.

