Over 500,000 animals treated in Abu Dhabi last year: SACD

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2019) The number of treated animals (sheep, goats, cattle and camels) in the emirate of Abu Dhabi reached 527,572 in 2018, according to the Health Statistics for Livestock 2018 issued by the Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi, SCAD, on Thursday.

A breakdown showed that 109,586 animals were treated in Abu Dhabi region, 287,177 in Al Ain and 130,809 in Al Dhafra.

For animal-type, the report indicated the number of sheep were 286,997, goats were 174,441, cattle were 6,395 and camels were 58,687.

In regards to birds, the number of treated birds (chicken, duck, geese, ostrich and pigeon) totaled 33,804 in 2018.

By region, 8,704 were treated in Abu Dhabi, 15,064 in Al Ain and 10,036 in Al Dhafra.

Chicken took the lion share of veterinary services provided at 33,307.