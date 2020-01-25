UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 53,000 Beneficiaries From ERC Aid In Umm Al Qaiwain In 2019

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 06:45 PM

Over 53,000 beneficiaries from ERC aid in Umm Al Qaiwain in 2019

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2020) More than 53,000 people have benefitted from the charitable and humanitarian programmes carried out by the Emirates Red Crescent branch in Umm Al Qaiwain, in 2019, valued at over AED5.8 million.

The assistance included humanitarian, medical and specialist programmes to support people of determination, in addition to sacrificial meat, iftar project and several other charitable initiatives.

Nasser Yousuf bin Hudaibah, Director of the ERC Branch in Umm Al Qaiwain, said that supporting the underprivileged is a priority which is gleaned from the UAE's charitable approach aimed at backing the needy people worldwide.

"We will continue our tireless efforts in loyalty to our great country and wise leadership," he added.

Related Topics

UAE 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

4 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

6 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

6 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.