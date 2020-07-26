Over 5,700 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in the past day

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia rose by 5,765 in the past day to 812,485, the anti-coronavirus crisis centre reported on Sunday.

According to the crisis centre, the daily growth rate in the past five days was estimated at nearly 0.7 percent.

To date, some 198,966 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Russia.

The number of COVID-19 patients, who recovered in Russia, grew by 3,110 in the past day to a total of 600,250.

The death toll from the coronavirus grew by 77 in the past day, a record low figure since May 4.

The crisis center further stated that the total death toll reached 13,269 or 1.63 percent of all people infected with COVID-19 in Russia.