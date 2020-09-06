Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal government until June 2020: FAHR

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2020) The Federal Authority for Human Resources, FAHR, revealed that the number of UAE citizens working for the federal government until June 2020 totalled 57,109, of whom 31,486 were women.

According to FAHR’s recent statistics, Emirati employees in leadership and managerial positions numbered 2,421, with 1,324 being men and 1,097 being women. The 30 to 39-year-old age group represented the majority of employees, numbering 21,886 males and females, followed by the 40 to 49-year old age group with 17,724 employees.

Specialist and professional jobs occupied the largest percentage of employees, numbering 34,714 while the number of UAE citizens employed in executive roles amounted to 16,539.