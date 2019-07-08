Over 60 government entities complete e-linking with FEDnet

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) Sixty three government entities have completed their e-linking process with the UAE Electronic Federal Network, FEDnet, developed by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority,TRA, three years ago to provide high speed connectivity and integration between the various e-government systems of UAE government departments.

The network will connect all federal institutions in a way that raises efficiency and reduces costs. It will also help achieve a faster transition to smart government.

The new entrants included 56 federal government entities and seven local government entities.

FedNET provides information technology services within a collaborative and secure environment in order to efficiently meet the needs of the public.

The project falls in line with the wider UAE mgovernment Initiative and seeks to create the necessary national infrastructure to enable the provision of all government services via mobile platforms.