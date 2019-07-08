UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 60 Government Entities Complete E-linking With FEDnet

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Over 60 government entities complete e-linking with FEDnet

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) Sixty three government entities have completed their e-linking process with the UAE Electronic Federal Network, FEDnet, developed by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority,TRA, three years ago to provide high speed connectivity and integration between the various e-government systems of UAE government departments.

The network will connect all federal institutions in a way that raises efficiency and reduces costs. It will also help achieve a faster transition to smart government.

The new entrants included 56 federal government entities and seven local government entities.

FedNET provides information technology services within a collaborative and secure environment in order to efficiently meet the needs of the public.

The project falls in line with the wider UAE mgovernment Initiative and seeks to create the necessary national infrastructure to enable the provision of all government services via mobile platforms.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile UAE All Government

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei heads UAE delegation at meeting ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2019 tickets sa ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative KhalifaSat stam ..

2 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces General Command organises worksho ..

2 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority launches Fo ..

2 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Bosnian Parl ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.