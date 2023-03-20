Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale in 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2023) Dubai Racing Club in cooperation with Goffs, Ireland's leading Bloodstock Sales Company, will conduct the 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale 2023 at Meydan Racecourse Parade Ring following the huge success of the inaugural sale, which achieved the highest average and highest price of any Breeze-Up conducted by a European auction house this year.

The sale will be held at Meydan on Tuesday, 21st March 2023, and will be confined to a maximum of 64 two-year-olds carefully selected by the Goffs inspection team from Ireland and United Kingdom.

The first Dubai Breeze-Up Sale in association with Goffs, the only sale of its kind ever held in the middle East, attracted a diverse buying bench comprising 11 new and existing buyers from Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Japan, Scandinavia, the UK and Ireland. 69 horses were put under the hammer in the inaugural Dubai Breeze Up Sale.

Registration for the Dubai Breeze-Up Sale was opened on 1st March 2023.

