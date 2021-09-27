UrduPoint.com

Over 60 UAE Hotels To Raise Funds For Al Jalila Foundation To Support Breast Cancer Patients

27th September 2021

Over 60 UAE hotels to raise funds for Al Jalila Foundation to support breast cancer patients

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2021) More than 60 of Marriott Bonvoy’s properties in the UAE will contribute to Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October and raise funds for Al Jalila Foundation in partnership with "Brest Friends" which supports patients and survivors.

The #PINKtober campaign will see the Marriott properties host various activities from pink-themed brunches, ladies’ nights, afternoon teas to raffles and wellness activities.

Each participating venue will collectively donate a portion of the proceeds from the #PINKtober campaign to Al Jalila Foundation.

Marriott’s dedicated dining platform www.morecravings.com/offers/pink-october will display the month-long schedule of culinary events and offers.

"We look forward to our annual #PINKtober campaign and supporting the amazing work that Al Jalila Foundation does to advance breast cancer awareness, treatment and research in partnership with ‘Brest Friends’," said Sandeep Walia, Chief Operating officer, middle East, Marriott International.

"We encourage our guests and residents to help raise awareness and precious funds for a cause that continues to impact so many lives."

"We are delighted by the enthusiasm we receive from our supporters such as Marriott International and look forward to working with them to amplify our message and rally the community to join our mission to make a difference to the lives of people affected by breast cancer," said Dr Abdulkareem Al Olama, Chief Executive Officer of Al Jalila Foundation.

The #PINKtober campaign and support for the Al Jalila Foundation and "Brest Friends" fall under Marriott International’s Sustainability and Social Impact Platform, Serve 360: "Doing Good in Every Direction", which guides how the company makes a positive and sustainable impact wherever it does business.

