Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2020) Kuwaiti Health Minister Sheikh Dr. Basel Al-Sabah announced on Tuesday the recovery of 685 new coronavirus patients, bringing the total number of recoveries to 7,306 so far.

Lab analyses and medical tests showed that the patients were cured from the virus, the minister said in a press statement to the Kuwait news Agency, KUNA.

The cured patients will be taken to recuperation wards before being discharged from hospital within a couple of days' time, he added.