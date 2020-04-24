UrduPoint.com
Over 600 Fatalities Of Corona Virus In UK

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:15 PM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) Official data showed 616 people died with the corona virus in the UK, bringing the total number of deaths to 18,738, the BBC reported on Friday.

Up to 10 million key workers and their households can now book a coronavirus test online or through their employer.

The move allows all essential workers to register for tests on the government's website, if they or a family member have virus symptoms.

It quoted Health Secretary Matt Hancock as saying the expanded testing programme was "part of getting Britain back on her feet".

Thursday's figures showed 23,560 tests were carried out, though Mr Hancock said capacity had now increased to 51,000 per day.

