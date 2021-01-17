UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 61,000 New Coronavirus Cases In Brazil

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 11:30 AM

Over 61,000 new coronavirus cases in Brazil

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) Brazil had 61,567 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 1,050 deaths, the fifth consecutive day with more than 1,000 fatalities, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has now registered around 8.46 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll has risen to 209,296, according to ministry data. It is the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India, said the Reuters report.

Related Topics

India World Brazil United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE&#039;s vaccine strategy protects ..

51 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 17, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of ..

11 hours ago

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

12 hours ago

Four killed, two injured in road accident

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.