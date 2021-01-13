Over 64,000 new coronavirus cases in Brazil

BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) Brazil reported 64,025 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 1,110 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Tuesday, as the country battles a resurgence in the pandemic.

Brazil has now registered 8,195,637 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 204,690, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.