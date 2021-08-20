UrduPoint.com

Over 66,000 Transactions By Dubai Police Smart Stations During First Half Of 2021of 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2021) The Dubai Police has revealed that the total number of transactions processed through the Dubai Smart Police Station (SPS) during the first half of 2021 reached 66,432.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at the Dubai Police, and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Smart Police Stations Project, said smart transactions handled by the SPS included registration of 3,884 reports.

He added that the number of visitors to these 16 SPSs, which are distributed across the emirate, has reached 308,865.

"The smart services and channels provided by Dubai Police have become popular among members of the community as they reduce time and effort.

They also fulfil the Dubai government directions to reduce the number of customers visiting government service centres," he added.

Brig. Al Jallaf also affirmed that Dubai Police is always keen on realising Dubai leadership's visions through the "Smart Police Station" project, which had proved successful in providing unmanned services reaching a wide range of customers while implementing the best standards and practices in policing.

Al Jallaf indicated that the self-service Police Stations (SPS) are open 24x7 and services without human intervention, in seven languages are Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian and Chinese, taking into account the global nature of the city of Dubai.

