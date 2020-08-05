UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 665,000 Business Licences Issued In UAE By End Of July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Over 665,000 business licences issued in UAE by end of July

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) The total number of business licences issued in the UAE at the end of July amounted to 665,246, a 1.9 percent increase compared to 652,885 licences issued in December 2019, according to the National Economic Register.

Based on these figures, the issuance of licences in the country is expected to surge in the coming months, which will support the overall growth of the national economy despite the slowdown in many regional and global economies.

The register is a Federal e-platform that was established as part of the Government Accelerators initiatives and is managed by the Ministry of Economy.

The initiative aims to strengthen the UAE’s stature as a pioneering country in adopting knowledge-based economic tools, by providing accurate, comprehensive and immediate data on issued business licences.

The register’s data showed that over 81 percent of licensed businesses are located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Dubai accounts for some 46 percent of the country’s total licensed businesses, Abu Dhabi for 23 percent and Sharjah 14 percent.

The largest percentage of issued licenses were for limited liability companies, accounting for 40 percent, followed by individual companies accounting for 33 percent.

Related Topics

Business UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah July December 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai webinar underlines need to make cities ..

6 minutes ago

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

38 minutes ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

51 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

51 minutes ago

Another young medics loses battle against COVID-19 ..

34 minutes ago

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed at Sargodha Unive ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.