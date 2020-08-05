Over 665,000 business licences issued in UAE by end of July

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) The total number of business licences issued in the UAE at the end of July amounted to 665,246, a 1.9 percent increase compared to 652,885 licences issued in December 2019, according to the National Economic Register.

Based on these figures, the issuance of licences in the country is expected to surge in the coming months, which will support the overall growth of the national economy despite the slowdown in many regional and global economies.

The register is a Federal e-platform that was established as part of the Government Accelerators initiatives and is managed by the Ministry of Economy.

The initiative aims to strengthen the UAE’s stature as a pioneering country in adopting knowledge-based economic tools, by providing accurate, comprehensive and immediate data on issued business licences.

The register’s data showed that over 81 percent of licensed businesses are located in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Dubai accounts for some 46 percent of the country’s total licensed businesses, Abu Dhabi for 23 percent and Sharjah 14 percent.

The largest percentage of issued licenses were for limited liability companies, accounting for 40 percent, followed by individual companies accounting for 33 percent.