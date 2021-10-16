Over 70 educational institutions take part in IES, Career Exhibition

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) More than 75 educational and academic institutions along with government and private bodies will take part in the 23rd National Career Exhibition and the 17th International Education Show (IES), the Expo Centre Sharjah announced.

The two events are organised by the Expo Centre with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), from 19 to 21 October.

The IES makes way for students to choose the appropriate higher education programs and dive deeply into the admission requirements of national and international universities. The event is held in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).

It also provides an opportunity to get in touch with international educational pavilions taking part in the event, such as "Career Utsav", organised by K2 Learning Resources India.

The Indian pavilion will be featuring over 40 universities, institutions and boarding schools.

National Career Exhibition will bring government bodies and a considerable number of private sector companies together under one roof to receive the applications of job seekers in the various business sectors in the country.

The exhibition also gives access to a variety of career opportunities and training programs aimed at enhancing the qualifications and skills of Emirati graduates.

"The IES comes as part of our eagerness to promote the status of Sharjah as a perfect environment for the academic and research community and the investment in knowledge economy based on productivity, innovation, and sustainability. The event also enables students to explore higher education programs offered by national and international universities," said Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

The National Career Exhibition constitutes an important platform that brings public and private institutions and job seekers closer, giving rise to more employment opportunities for national cadres, Al Midfa stated.