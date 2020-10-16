Over 70 horses contesting Sharjah Arabian Horse Festival Straight Egyptian 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2020) The Sharjah Arabian Horse Festival Straight Egyptian 2020 got underway on Thursday at Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

A field of 79 horses from stables across the UAE are competing over two days in the 14th edition of the equestrian event.