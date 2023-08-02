Open Menu

Over 700 Bodybuilders To Compete In Dibba Classic Sports Challenge's Body Building Competition

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 11:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2023) DUBAI, 2nd August, 2023 (WAM) – The organising committee of the Dibba Classic sports Challenge's Body Building Competition 2023 announced it had finalised arrangements to host the event at Dubai International Financial Centre from 5th to 6th August.

Organisers said the competition will be held under the supervision of Dubai Sports Council and the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation and attract more than 700 bodybuilders.

Salem Al Suraidi, the chairman of the organising committee, said the competition will feature 24 divisions for bodybuilding and classic physique in five weights in addition to hurdles and armwrestling.

