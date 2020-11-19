UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 700 Drivers In Abu Dhabi Benefit From Traffic Point Reduction Programme In 9 Months

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Over 700 drivers in Abu Dhabi benefit from traffic point reduction programme in 9 months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) A total of 764 drivers of registered vehicles in Abu Dhabi benefitted from traffic point reduction courses and retrieved their driver’s licences over the previous nine months of 2020.

Colonel Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Buraiki, Director of Police Monitoring and Community Security Care at the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, highlighted the ADP’s keenness to promote security and community awareness, by adopting traffic safety systems and requirements and supporting them with a training programme for drivers to promote safety.

He explained that the programme, conducted in Arabic, English and urdu, focusses on training traffic law violators by enrolling them in specialist lectures and courses, noting that drivers can take part in the programme only once per year, with eight traffic points being deducted after completion for those who have accumulated 23 traffic points or less.

Drivers with 24 traffic points will normally have their licences confiscated and suspended for three months, but they will be exempted if they pass the training course, he added while pointing out the programme is continuing during the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic. The number of enrolled drivers has decreased, and they were contacted in their mother tongues to ensure adherence to precautionary and preventive measures, he further added.

The programme also raises the awareness of drivers of the importance of safe driving and teach them how to address traffic points and promote positive behaviours, to avoid the suspension of their licences, he noted.

Al Buraiki urged drivers to follow traffic laws and regulations to avoid fines and vehicle seizures, as well as to protect everyone’s safety.

Related Topics

Police Abu Dhabi Driver Vehicles Vehicle Traffic 2020 From Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah, Belgrade explore collaboration in educati ..

1 minute ago

Aslam Iqbal inaugurates ‘Skills Punjab Job Porta ..

12 minutes ago

Turkmenistan supports the processes of non-prolife ..

18 minutes ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan an ..

18 minutes ago

The Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan took part ..

24 minutes ago

The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the 8t ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.