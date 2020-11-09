Over 700 running enthusiasts take part in Al Ain Zoo Run

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) A total of 740 people participated in the Al Ain Zoo Run held recently in cooperation with Abu Dhabi sports Council, amid all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 per its comprehensive prevention plan.

"We would like to thank Abu Dhabi Sports Council for organizing the Al Ain Zoo Run for the fourth consecutive year," said Omar Yousef Alblooshi, Director Marketing & Corporate Communication at Al Ain Zoo. "The event further strengthens our strategic partnership with the Council and boosts our common goals to spread the culture of healthy life and enjoying activities in nature.

"

Participants ran in 2.5km, 5km and 10km races that started from the Zoo entrance, beside the Safari area, the flamingo pond, UAE World Desert, and the African habitat. Also, they passed by the exhibits of the Giraffes, Zebras, Lions and Chimps, as well as the big cat oasis before turning back to the main entrance.