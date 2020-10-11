UrduPoint.com
Over 70,000 New Coronavirus Cases In India

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 11:30 AM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) India became the second country after the United States to record over 7 million COVID-19 cases on Sunday, even as the pandemic continues to spread across the South Asian nation at a rapid pace, reported German news agency, dpa.

The total tally of cases stood at 7,053,806 with 74,383 new infections since Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the Federal health ministry. There were 918 deaths in the same period taking total fatalities to 108,334.

