Over 700,000 people benefit from ERC’s Eid initiatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) Some 710,000 people from both inside and outside the country have benefitted from the initiatives of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, for Eid al-Adha.

Around 210,000 people inside the UAE have benefitted from the ERC’s initiatives, including its distribution of sacrificial meat, food parcels and Eid clothing while outside the country, 500,000 people from over 80 countries have also benefitted.

The ERC stressed that its related efforts have been continuing since the start of the coronavirus, COVID-19, crisis while highlighting its role in countering the pandemic, enforcing the precautionary measures applied by the UAE’s leadership, and launching initiatives that provide for the needs of the local community.

The ERC also affirmed its keenness to implement its annual meat sacrifice programme, as part of its seasonal projects that provide for the needs of vulnerable families and make them happy during the Eid.

The ERC noted that this year’s meat sacrifice programme is taking place during exceptional health, economic and social conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and its negative implications, adding that it drafted a plan to achieve its objectives while committing to the precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the country to reduce the spread of the virus and respect social distancing rules.

Sacrificial meat will be delivered to beneficiaries at their locations to avoid crowded areas and gatherings, the ERC further added, noting that the entire process was made easy by enabling donors to make donations through the ERC’s website and smart application, or through its representatives in 300 locations around the country.

Concerning Eid presents, the ERC stated that it is targeting children and will fulfil their needs for clothes, toys and sweets.

Internationally, the ERC highlighted its respect for the current precautionary measures and noted its keenness to implement the programme in 81 countries, in coordination with the UAE’s embassies.