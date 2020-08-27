UrduPoint.com
Over 75,000 New Coronavirus Cases In India

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 10:45 AM

Over 75,000 new coronavirus cases in India

MUMBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) India reported on Thursday a record daily jump of 75,760 coronavirus infections, taking its total caseload to 3.31 million as cases surged across the country, Reuters reported as it quoted data from the Federal health ministry.

According to a Reuters tally, India is the worst affected country in Asia and third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total cases. It has posted the highest single-day caseloads in the world since 7th August.

Deaths in the same 24-hour period increased by 1,023, taking the death toll to 60,472.

