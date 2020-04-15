Over 76,000 COVID-19 tests performed in Belarus

MINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) Belarus has announced that, as of 15 April, the country carried out 76,198 coronavirus tests, Belarus news agency, BelTA, quoted the Healthcare Ministry as saying Wednesday.

BelTA added that twenty-four laboratories are involved in testing.

They have been set up in national applied research centres and centres for hygiene, epidemiology, and public health as well as in private medical centres.

Belarus has reported 3,728 coronavirus cases. The press service noted that 68 patients require assisted ventilation.

"Thirty-six coronavirus patients with chronic diseases died,.