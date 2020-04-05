UrduPoint.com
Over 80% Of Physicians Expect 2nd COVID-19 Outbreak: Study

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) A study has revealed that over 80 percent of multi-country physicians expect a second COVID-19 outbreak.

Some 6,200 physicians across 30 countries were polled by Sermo, a global healthcare polling company and social platform for physicians, to produce the COVID-19 study.

The study, completed in three days, covers current treatment and prophylaxis options, timing to the outbreak peak, ethical choices, effectiveness of government responses, and much more.

When asked on how likely a second wave of COVID-19 will occur in their countries, 83 percent of global physicians anticipated "very likely" and "somewhat likely" outcomes. Ninety percent of physicians in the US felt that a second outbreak would occur, while only 50 percent of Chinese physicians surveyed, felt the same.

According to the Sermo study findings, the three most commonly prescribed treatments amongst COVID-19 treaters are 56 percent analgesics, 41 percent Azithromycin, and 33 percent Hydroxychloroquine.

It went on to the note that Hydroxychloroquine usage amongst COVID-19 treaters varied among countries, with Spain utilising the drug at a 72 percent rating, while Japan only registered seven percent as a treatment option.

Overall, the physicians surveyed chose Hydroxychloroquine as "the most effective therapy amongst COVID-19 treaters" - tallying at 37 percent - from a list of 15 options.

The study also revealed that outside of the United States, Hydroxychloroquine was equally used for diagnosed patients with mild to severe symptoms whereas in the US it was most commonly used for high risk diagnosed patients.

As for whether or not countries have seen the peak of the pandemic, the study noted that 63 percent of US physicians recommend restrictions be lifted six or more weeks from now, while 66 percent believe the COVID-19 peak is at least three to four weeks away in the country.

Ninety-three percent of Chinese physicians believe that they have witnessed the peak of the outbreak in their country. Italian physicians were not as positive, with 67 percent of those surveyed believing that the pandemic had not yet reached its peak in Italy.

The 30 countries included in the study are the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Turkey, Poland, Russia, Finland, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Norway, Greece, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Australia, China, India, and Hong Kong.

