Over 80 start-ups participate in DP World 'Manasah', says Dubai Economy

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) More than 80 projects with Dubai Economy’s DED Trader licence, which enables start-ups in Dubai to conduct business activities online and across social networking accounts are displaying their products on Manasah.com launched by DP World to reach a larger number of consumers online.

The cooperation between Dubai Economy and DP World is in line with the emirate’s e-commerce strategy to create an inspiring environment that promotes talent and accelerates the growth of e-commerce.

Omar AlMeheiri, Director of Follow-up and Development in the Business Registration & Licensing sector in Dubai Economy, said, "Our strategy focuses on enhancing the ease of doing business as well as driving the overall competitiveness and sustainable growth of Dubai. Through our partnership with DP World, we provide support young start-ups such as DED Trader licence holders to conduct business activities electronically and accelerate their pace of growth in alignment with the global trends to ensure their success and growth."

Ibrahim Al Najjar, Information Technology Director at DP World, UAE Region said, "We are excited that the Manasah platform, though initially launched to sustain the Ramadan Bazaars traditions during COVID-19’s most challenging period is now gaining strength as an established e-commerce tool, enabling small businesses to sell their goods online throughout the year, and highlighting the increased adoption of e-commerce as a fast-growing model for doing business in Dubai and the UAE.

The participating projects via Manasah.com include Home Appliances trading, Fashion, Ladies' Garments, Perfume, Personal care, Stationery, and others.

Through "DED Trader", Dubai Economy seeks to regulate doing business electronically and make it easier, as well as enable businesses to connect with customers and grow. The licensee cannot open a shop/store but can avail of three visas if the ownership is 100 percent Emirati and legal liability falls under the licence holder.

The "DED Trader" licence can be obtained from anywhere by logging on to dedtrader.ae and following a few simple steps - create a username and password; enter the address details, and social media accounts for the project/business; select the activity and trade name, and finally, make the payment and receive the licence electronically.