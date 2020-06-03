Over 8,000 new coronavirus cases in Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis centre announced on Wednesday 8,536 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 432,277, the country's news agency, TASS, reported.

The number of recoveries reached 8,972, which exceeds the number of new cases for the second day in a row. The daily increase in the number of infected people in the country dropped from 2.1 percent to 2 percent.

The death toll reached 5,215 after the authorities said they had recorded another 178 deaths from the virus in the past day.