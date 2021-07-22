UrduPoint.com
Over 90% Of Adult Beijing Residents Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 06:45 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2021) China's capital Beijing has fully vaccinated nearly 91 percent of its adult residents against COVID-19, data from the municipal government showed, as the country expands its nationwide vaccination efforts.

Some 17.7 million people, or 90.

8 percent of adult residents in Beijing, had been inoculated as of 21st July, city authorities said on Thursday via social media. That accounts for roughly 80.8 percent of its total population of 21.9 million.

Full vaccinations of adults in other large Chinese cities have also made significant headway, with Shanghai and Wuhan exceeding rates of 80 percent and 77 percent respectively, local authorities said.

China said on Thursday it has administered 1.49 billion doses of COVID-19 shots as of 21st July.

