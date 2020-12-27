UrduPoint.com
Over 900 New Coronavirus Cases In S. Korea

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 10:30 AM

Over 900 new coronavirus cases in S. Korea

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2020) South Korea reported 970 new coronavirus cases for Saturday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday, bringing the national tally to 56,872 cases.

That is the smallest in five days but still not far off from the record 1,241 infections logged on Friday.

The government plans to hold a meeting on Sunday when it may tighten distancing rules to the toughest level for the greater Seoul area.

More Stories From Middle East

