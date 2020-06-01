UrduPoint.com
Over 9,000 New Coronavirus Infections In Russia

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 01:30 PM

Over 9,000 new coronavirus infections in Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis centre announced on Monday 9,035 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total case tally in the country to 414,878, the country's news agency, TASS, reported.

The centre said 162 people had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll from the virus to 4,855 According to the data, the number of daily COVID-19 cases surpassed 9,000 for the second day in a row. The daily growth rate reached 2.2 percent versus 2.3 percent a day earlier.

