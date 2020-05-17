Over 9,000 new COVID-19 infections in Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2020) The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis centre announced on Sunday 9,709 new coronavirus cases over the past day, and this is the second day in a row when the growth in cases is less than 10,000 since 1st May, Russian news agency, TASS, reported.

According to the centre, 94 people had died over the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll from the virus to 2,631 The total number of coronavirus cases in all Russian regions now stands at 281,752, the centre added. The daily growth is 3.6 percent against 3.5 percent a day earlier.

Some 4,116 new COVID-19 patients (42.4 percent) confirmed over the past day have not shown any symptoms.