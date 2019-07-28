Over 900,000 Haj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) About 926,726 Haj pilgrims arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from abroad through air, land, and seaports as of Friday, Saudi Press Agency, SPA, reported.

About 881,229 pilgrims reached by air, 35,148 by land and 10,349 by the sea, according to the statistics issued by the Saudi Directorate General of Passports.

This represented an increase of 91,44 pilgrims (11 percent), compared to the number of arrivals during the same period last year, the SPA quoted the Drectorate General as saying.